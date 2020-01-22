Partner with older generation to tackle insecurity, Abdulsalam Abubakar urges Nigerian youths

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
118

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, on Monday urged Nigerians to work together to rid the country of insecurity. Abubakar spoke at the annual award dinner organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna, where he was the special guest of honour.

He urged younger generations and present leaders to work for national development, progress, equity and justice.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country

“We should try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to the security agencies for timely action.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello was all in all. He was a leader who ensured there was peace in the country and in northern Nigeria in particular.

“He was able to do this regardless of tribe or religious affiliations. He did what was right and carried everybody along. He ensured that there was development across board,” he said.

Abubakar promised continued support to the foundation to enable it realise its vision of encouraging those in power to emulate the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, in actions and deeds.

The ex-Head of State congratulated the awardees, saying they were worthy to be honoured for their contributions to humanity.

SHARE
Previous articleGov.Uzodinma assures Imo residents, assess my performance after one year in office
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.