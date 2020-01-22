Northern Governors condemn killing of CAN chairman

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the killing of Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa, by the Boko Haram terrorists, describing it as a sad and disturbing event.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation on behalf of the forum, in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham.

Mr Lalong also described the killing as an inhumane act by the terrorist group that was bent on unleashing sorrow in the hearts of Nigerians.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, the church and people of Adamawa over the loss, while urging them not to allow the incident to affect their faith in God.

He also appealed to them not to allow the loss to deter their love for humanity and create hatred among Nigerians, who were disgusted by the cruelty of the terrorist group.

The chairman said the forum remained united in supporting security agencies to put an end not only to terrorism, but all forms of criminality that threatened the unity of the country along ethnic, religious or political lines.

He stressed that the NGF was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in his commitment as he rallied the world toward defeating the terror groups, their sponsors and purveyors of their bizarre ideology, which propagated sorrow, hatred and pain on innocent persons in the name of religion and others claims.

The cleric who was reportedly killed by the terrorist group on Monday, was also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika, Adamawa.

He was abducted by the insurgents two weeks ago following an attack on Michika town.

