I’ll investigate public funds spent on Bindow’s administration, LGs – Adamawa governor

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has said he would soon step on toes by probing the Mohammed Bindow- led-All Progressives Congress government from the state to local government levels.

Mr Fintiri, who was addressing PDP supporters on Wednesday in celebration of his victory at the Supreme Court, said there were findings which revealed that a lot of breeches and mismanagement of government’s funds needed to be looked into.

The governor said the Supreme Court’s ruling translates to success, victory, unity and development, which, he said, is what the party campaigned for.

“We are today thanking Allah for reaffirming our victory in the Supreme court.

“Let me assure you, no matter how big you are, no matter who your father is, in the state, if you served the government yesterday and you have embezzled, either at state or local government levels, I will soon start to recover the resources of this state that have been embezzled by the immediate administration.

“Our slogan is – government of focus and development

“We shall rise and boldly face the challenges, fully conscious that we were voted to fix them. We will not turn a blind eye to breaches of the law, mismanagement of funds, or abuse of privilege.

“Adamawa State, our only home has been battered and bruised but I am optimistic that it will heal,” he said.

Earlier, the state PDP chairman, Tahir Shehu, described the judgment as “victory for all!”

“The victory is not only for PDP but for all the people of Adamawa. The battle has finished and it is time to fix Adamawa and reclaim its lost glory,” he stated.

