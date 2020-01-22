Gunmen kidnap APC chief’s daughter in Plateau

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted the daughter of a former Tourism Commissioner in Plateau State, Mr. Peter Mwadkon.

The victim, Miss Christie Peter, the daughter of Mwadkon, who is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, was kidnapped at about 2am in her sister’s home at Kwata community in Jos South Local Government.

The Nation learnt that the hoodlums reportedly broke into the house, picked a boy, but returned him for Christie, the 26-year-old graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The kidnappers were heard arguing among themselves after abducting the boy that they were sent to kidnap a woman not a boy

The gunmen have established contacts with the victim’s family. They are demanding N5million ransom.

The kidnap occurred six hours after a 27-year-old man, Mr. Gabriel Bulus, was reportedly killed at Torok village, Rim community in Riyom Local Government.

Bulus was killed at about 8pm on Monday in an ambush by suspected herdsmen.

The police command has confirmed both incidents.

It assured the victims’ families that “we are on the trail of the suspects.”

Spokesman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incidents, told our correspondent on the phone that Bulus was returning from a place he was charging his phone when he was ambushed by the gunmen.

He said efforts are on to arrest the culprits.

