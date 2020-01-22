Enact laws to legitimize Amotekun’s operation, Falana advise Southwest State governors

Activist-Lawyer Femi Falana has advised Southwest governors to enact laws to legitimise Operation Amotekun.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Falana urged the governors to forward a bill to the Houses of Assembly of their respective states for the establishment of Amotekun.

The statement said: “In the absence of an enabling legal instrument for the establishment, structure, functions, control, funding and Operation of Amotekun, the various interest groups have continued to express divergent views on the needless controversy that has trailed the official inauguration of the security outfit.

“On their own part, the south west governors have been assuring the Federal Government that Amotekun is not a regional paramilitary organisation but a zonal security outfit being set up to assist the Police and other security agencies in combating incessant killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes that are on the ascendancy due in the region due to the negligence of the federal government to effectively police the country.

“Apart from those who are strenuously opposed to Amotekun, the concerned people in the Southwest who have embraced the security initiative are entitled to know the law setting it up. “

“Therefore, the attorneys-general in the states in the zone should be saddled with the urgent responsibility of ensuring that the enabling laws for amotekun are enacted by the respective houses of assembly without any further delay.

“The Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch Law coupled with the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Law may be modified or adopted for Amotekun.Once the laws are enacted the federal government will be at liberty to test the constitutional validity of Amotekun in the Supreme Court.

