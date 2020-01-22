    China’s deadly Coronavirus: Nigeria tightens screening measures at ports of entry

    In response to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China, Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States of America, the Port Health Services Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria has been placed on alert and has heightened screening measures at the points of entry.

    Disclosing this development in a public health advisory on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, urged Nigerians to remain calm.

    “Travelers from Nigeria to Wuhan, China, are advised to avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead), and animal markets.

    “Travelers from Wuhan to Nigeria may be asked questions upon arrival by the Port Health Services unit at points of entry about symptoms of illness and travel history, and are advised to report immediately to NCDC if they fell ill after a trip to Wuhan.” The advisory said the Federal Ministry of Health through NCDC

