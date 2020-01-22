Boko Haram Islamists beheads Nigerian Christian Leader despite N50m ransom offer

Boko Haram insurgents have killed the Michika Local Government Area Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawan Andimi.

The Boko Haram insurgents invaded Michika on January 2nd, and were quickly confronted by soldiers but succeeded in seizing Lawan Andimi as they fled.

The Adamawa State Chairman of CAN, Stephen Mamza, who confirmed Lawan’s fate to newsmen in Yola on Tuesday, said the insurgents demanded £2 million as ransom but only N50 million could be raised, which was rejected.

“Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday. Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling

“They were offered N50 million but they rejected it,” the state CAN chairman said.

Mamza added that the insurgents called Rev Lawan’s wife last week and informed her that they would be beheading him on Saturday but that somehow they waited till Monday.

He lamented CAN members are increasingly becoming victims of wanton killings, explaining only on Monday Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) was killed in Jereng, Mayo-Belwa area of Adamawa state.

He added, “It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government. We don’t feel like we have a government.”

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who spoke on the development, described it as barbaric.

The governor, in a statement by his Director General of Media and Communication, Solomon Kumanga, expressed deep sadness by the “gruesome execution” of Pastor Lawan Andimi.

