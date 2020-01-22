APC will expose PDP’s can of worms in Imo state governorship elections – Ebegbulem

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, has alleged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rigged the Imo State governorship election for former Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Imo people, he said, voted for Senator Hope Uzodinma, who he said reclaimed his mandate through the Supreme Court.

Ebegbulem, who also is the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described the protest by the PDP as attempt to deceive Nigerians and the international community.

“But thanks to the wisdom of the Supreme Court justices who saw the deliberate attempt to deny the people of Imo State the authentic governor they voted for and reclaimed our stolen mandate.

“We have on record how the PDP in a hotel in Imo State, in collaboration with some INEC officials, mandating their staff to deliberately omit results of the APC in both the governorship and House of Assembly elections, so as to give impression that the APC is not on ground.

“They recruited ad hoc staffs from Mbaise extraction and deployed them to different LGAs to manipulate the results.

“In that their desperation, INEC erroneously declared Ihedioha of the PDP winner, when he failed to have the required 25 percent spread in the 27 LGAs of Imo State.

“To tell you how wicked they are, they plotted it in a manner that they wrote the results and allotted fourth position to Senator Uzodinma, thinking that it discourage him from pursuing his mandate in court.

“And, when they committed this fraud, APC believing in the rule of law, decided to go to court and never protested in the streets of Owerri.

“But it is shocking to see criminals who were arrested by the police for stealing, now protesting about a judgement of the Supreme Court.”

He stated the APC “will soon expose the fraud perpetrated by the PDP during the elections in Imo State, and that will shut them up forever.

“Uzodinma will work for the entire Imo people no matter where you hail from and that will bring the needed prosperity Imo people crave for.”

