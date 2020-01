Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.

“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the State through an all-inclusive governance,” he said.

Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...