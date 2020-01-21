West Africa crude, Nigerian glut appears to dwindle, offers steady

LONDON, Jan 21 – Cargoes of Nigerian crude oil for

export in February appeared to be dwindling but remained

numerous on Tuesday and sellers remained largely firm in their

price offers.

* Around 10-15 Nigerian are still being offered for export

in February, two traders said, though others may eventually be

absorbed by oil majors’ own refining systems.

* Traders said offer levels have yet to come down despite

muted trading before and after the holidays and said high

official selling prices issued last week could hamper buying.

* Force majeure declared on exports of competing Libyan

mostly light, sweet crude were seen as a key reason why sellers

are unwilling to climb down from offers.

* These are down about 30 cents from all-time high offer

levels for many grades at the beginning of the last trading

cycle, but still have left European buyers preferring grades

from other markets.

* A trader said a dip in freight rates for Europe-bound

Suezmax tankers and shortages from Libya might mean buyers would

soon concede to the high prices.

RELATED NEWS

* Angola will kick off the process to list 30% of oil

company Sonangol in the next two years though not before the

state-owned firm has been overhauled, the country’s minister of

Mineral Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Azevedo said.

* BP signed an agreement with Angola aimed at acquiring oil

further exploration rights, state news agency Angop reported,

the latest in a flurry of agreements between oil majors and

Africa’s second biggest exporter.

(Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

