NIgeria equities Index Drags, loses 0.83% as Investors Book Profit

As OTC FGN Bonds Remain Bullish ahead of Primary Auctions Tomorrow…

The local bourse’s index moderated by 83 bps amid renewed bearish activity even as the Exchange printed 16 losers as against 15 losers at the close of trade.

Specifically, large caps suffered set back as investors took profit on them; share prices of DANGCEM, GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK were most hit thus, dragging NSE Industrial and NSE Banking indices by 0.45% and 3.58% respectively.

Consequently, the year to date gain of NSE ASI slid to 9.76% from 10.69%.

Meanwhile, market activity was relatively weak as investors paid lower price for the large caps; hence, total value of stocks traded dwindled by 11.26% to N3.71 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moderated for all tenor buckets amid renewed financial liquidity ease.

However, NITTY increased for most maturities on renewed bearish activity; albeit, 1Month and 3Months yields remained at lower digit. In the bonds market, the values of OTC FGN bonds appreciated for most maturities tracked amid sustained buy pressure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...