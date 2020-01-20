Taraba PDP worries over Supreme Court ruling, says ‘Judiciary no longer the last hope of common man, but lost hope of the common man in Nigeria’

By our Taraba correspondent

Not comfortable with the Supreme Court ruling over the Imo state gubernatorial election which led to the remover of Emeka Ihedioha from office, Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the ruling has proven that the judiciary without no doubt is no longer the last hope of the common man, but rather the lost of hope of the common man in Nigeria.

The leadership of the party who this known in Jalingo, the state capital, said the party from the wards, local government and state levels, have decided to lend it “unflinching support in condemning the utter desecration of judiciary tenets and values , culminating to courts manufacturing of votes and donating to APC gubernatorial candidate in Imo state as against the peoples mandate freely given to the winner of the 2019 election, Emeka Ihedioha. ”

Led by the state chairman, Victor Bala Kona, the party held that “we at the state chapter equally observed that this calculated injustice by the Supreme Court has proven that the judiciary without any doubt under the present Chief Justice of Nigeria is no longer the last hope of the common man, but rather the lost hope of the common Nigeria man. ”

In spite of the “ugly development ” the party, as made known by him “will still not be deterred but will remain focus with the generality of Nigerians in our irrevocable determination to take all steps necessary to prevent the reoccurring of Imo injustice in Sokoto, Kano and Plateau states. ”

The PDP as further stated by him “is more than ever ready to stop the APC on its trail to use the Supreme Court to take over states lawfully won by the PDP. ”

Wondering why the judiciary decided to allowed it hard earned image to be soiled, such action as observed by him “will be the end of our hard earned struggle for democracy the PDP fought and brought democracy and development to our great country. ”

Kona who was of the view that the PDP “ruled excellently well from 1999 up to 2015, said as “true democrats, the PDP conceded power to APC in the hope that it would further entrench democracy, development and unity, unfortunately Nigerian” according to him “have been proven wrong by the maladministration of the APC. ”

The state chapter of the PDP, he said would tread all legitimate paths to stand “with the people of Imo state and our governor who was removed forcefully by the Supreme Court in all steps being taken to reverse this injustice and to reclaim our mandate back. ”

Stressing that the, Issue at stake is not about Emeka Ihedioha nor about Imo state but about “the future of our dear country and democracy “as well as future elections” he implored Nigerians to rise up by condemning the verdict stating that “injustice against one is injustice against all regardless of our political affiliations. ”

