Panic over Lassa fever scare in Ondo

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
112

Residents of Ondo state are panicking over reported outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

A source, in one of the hospitals, said score of patients have been affected by the disease, which is said to be getting out of control.

It was learnt there were more reported cases at the Federal Medical Centre(FMC) in Owo, Ondo state and other state government hospitals.

Another unconfirmed report said the disease has claimed many lives at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Health,Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said the issue was being addressed by government officials.

“I am currently at the governor’s office and we are having a meeting.

“That’s (Lassa fever outbreak )what we trying to address now. We are working on the report available and the next line of action. That is why I am in the Governor’s office. There will be pronouncement after the meeting, ” he stated.

SHARE
Previous articleINEC deploys non-sensitive materials for Imo rerun, supplementary elections
Next articleWhy Fulanis, Hausa man, Northern cabals wont support Igbo presidency come 2023
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.