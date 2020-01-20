Nigeria’s Buhari shares warm moments with prince of Wales

President Muhammadu Buhari was with the prince of Wales on Sunday, January 19

– The visit was on the sidelines of the UK-Africa summit which is to take place on Monday, January 20

– The president visited the monarch in the company of Nigerian’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

On the sidelines of the UK-Africa summit, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to the prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

President Buhari, during his visit in Scotland, shared warm moments with the monarch on Sunday, January 19.

The president was in UK with some dignitaries including Nigerian’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Earlier, Naija247news reported that President Buhari departed Nigeria for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa investment summit hosted by the new British prime minister, Boris Johnson.

The summit was scheduled to hold on Monday, January 20 and will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

The event is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations with a view to creating new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the UK.

While in the UK, President Buhari would hold a meeting with the head of the commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland and also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Johnson as well as heads of multilateral organisations.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe are on the entourage of the president.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha, IGP Mohammed Adamu and FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, were at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to bid the president goodbye.

