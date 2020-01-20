Imo Guber: Nigeria’s Judiciary is now lost hope of the common man” – PDP

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Nigerian Supreme Court 24 hrs to reverse the judgement it delivered on the Imo State governorship election.

The party gave the ultimatum during the peaceful protest it staged in Abakaliki, the State Capital.

This is even as the party in the Southeast said the Supreme Court Judges who gave the verdict will not know peace unless they reverse the judgement.

The Court had last week sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as Governor of Imo state.

The Court also declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The judgement has been trailed by controversy and protest across the country and Ebonyi on Monday joined in the protests.

Thousands of the party faithful in the state marched round the city to protest what they described as injustice and a rape on democracy in the country.

The protest, which commenced from the state party Secretariat, terminated at the Federal High Court where the Chairman of the Party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Southeast Zonal Vice Chairman, Austine Umahi addressed the party faithful.

They bore placards some of which reads: “NJC must act now”, Imo guber case: Supreme Court must revisit judgement, Ihedioha must return as Imo State governor, Save Democracy in Nigeria, Judiciary is now the lost hope of the common man”.

They protesters wore all black clothing to signify that they are in a state of grief over the judgement.

Speaking, Mr Umahi said the party is giving the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council 24 hours to reverse the judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

“We are giving them 24hours to reverse the judgment. If they don’t reverse the judgment, then democracy has been murdered in Nigeria. If they don’t reverse the judgement, they will never have peace in their lives”,

Mr Umahi said.

Mr Umahi described the judgement as unfortunate adding that the Judiciary has since lost the respect it used to command in the past from the masses.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that our democracy has been murdered. It is very unfortunate that under the watch of the judiciary our democracy is murdered. Our understanding is that judiciary is the last hope of the common man, but today it is the lost hope of the common man.

“For how long shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? And the Bible says God forbid. We want and we are saying it very categorical that the Judgment of the Supreme Court is a pervert judgement and must be reversed immediately, for the oneness of this nation and for the furtherance of democracy. They should reverse and reinstate the man that was elected by the Imolites and he is the RT. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and not a man that was imported and through the back door imposed on the people of Imo State.

“He is an agenda and we understand the agenda that is in him and will resist him with all that we have. That judgement cannot stand. We are here as lovers of democracy.

“Judiciary, I want to pass an information to you, it could be one person today, tomorrow, it could be your turn. If you don’t resist this abnormality. If you don’t resist this abomination and If you don’t resist this imperfection, one day, it will be your turn.

“It is time to rise up and say what is wrong is wrong. We have risen as democrats to say that what is wrong is wrong. To say, that we shouldn’t allow our judiciary to die. Once judiciary is captured, we are finished in this country and from all indications, we can see that we have a compromised judiciary. We can see there is no independence again. There is no rule of law in this country.

“Where are we going as a country? This is worst than a banana republic. You are talking of awarding victory to someone that came fourth in an election? I don’t know where the Supreme Court got that political Mathmatics? From all calculations and from all permutations, it is wrong before God.

“We want to warn that we are not foolish. We understand what have been going on in this country. If not for the rules of law, will APC be in Government today? A Democrat handed over to them and they have decided to squeeze, undermine us and see that nothing good happens in this country.

“We want to say this. We are disillusioned and disenchanted. We are not happy. We have never seen a thing like this. And I know that the international community will be laughing at us..We have turning to a big for nothing country..it is a country that there is no hope for a common man. It has gotten to a level in this country where you can sit in your house and in the comfort of your home and write election results and the judiciary will approve it.

“That is not right. We must have to get it correct. We need to address it, because if we don’t get it right, there is no tommorow for Nigeria. Nigeria has no future if we don’t get right today. You may be saying, oh, it is PDP today. But it is not talking about APC or PDP. We are not talking about any political Party. We are talking about Nigeria and the democracy. A lot of persons have died for this democracy and some people want to now rubbish it. They will not succeed”,Umahi concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...