Immigration intercepts 42 bags of smuggled foreign rice

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has intercepted 42 bags of foreign rice at Kankara axis of Katisna State.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja, said that it was concealed in a vehicle.

Mr James said that the officers were on routine patrol along the Kankara axis when they apprehended a vehicle carrying the contraband.

He said that the Command Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Katsina State command, Yakubu Umar, handed over the 42 bags of rice to the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede congratulated the officers for a well-coordinated outing imploring them to be more dedicated to the national course and keep the border secured for a safe nation.

