Immigration intercepts 42 bags of smuggled foreign rice

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
147

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has intercepted 42 bags of foreign rice at Kankara axis of Katisna State.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja, said that it was concealed in a vehicle.

Mr James said that the officers were on routine patrol along the Kankara axis when they apprehended a vehicle carrying the contraband.

He said that the Command Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Katsina State command, Yakubu Umar, handed over the 42 bags of rice to the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede congratulated the officers for a well-coordinated outing imploring them to be more dedicated to the national course and keep the border secured for a safe nation.

(NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleMassive Shake-Up in FIRS, 50 directors reshuffled
Next articleN166B debt: Electricity Coy begins mass disconnection in four South South states
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.