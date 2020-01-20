BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Gov Ganduje’s election

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
132

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court held that Kabiru-Yusuf had not demonstrated that the concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal were perverse.

The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal, including the cross appeal for lacking in merit. Others members of the panel are: Justices Kudirat Kekekere-Ekun, Olukayode Ariwoola, Amina Augie and Uwani Abba-Aji.

SHARE
Previous articleBREAKING: Governor Tambuwal wins at Supreme Court
Next articleFayemi under attack over comment on APC collapse after Buhari’s presidency exit in 2023
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.