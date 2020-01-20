BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Gov Ganduje’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court held that Kabiru-Yusuf had not demonstrated that the concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal were perverse.

The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal, including the cross appeal for lacking in merit. Others members of the panel are: Justices Kudirat Kekekere-Ekun, Olukayode Ariwoola, Amina Augie and Uwani Abba-Aji.

