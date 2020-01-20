BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi gov

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
111

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Bauchi State.
A seven-man panel of the court was unanimous in holding that the appellants, Mohammed Abubakar and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to prove their case.
Justice Dattijo Mohammed, who read the lead judgment, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
Details shortly.

SHARE
Previous articleBritain’s Prince Harry meets African leaders in London
Next articleBREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Lalong as Plateau Gov
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.