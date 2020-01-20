BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi gov

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Bauchi State.
A seven-man panel of the court was unanimous in holding that the appellants, Mohammed Abubakar and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to prove their case.
Justice Dattijo Mohammed, who read the lead judgment, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
