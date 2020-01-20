BREAKING: Lalong, Mohammed, Abubakar in court, await S/Court’s judgments in Plateau, Bauchi

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State arrived the Supreme Court a moment ago to await the court’s judgment fixed for 3 pm in the appeal by Senator Jeremiah Useni, challenging his election.

Lalong is the last of three prominent politicians who attended the sitting of the court today.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his immediate predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar arrived the court before proceedings commenced earlier today at 9am

The court rose a little to 1 pm, after its heard the appeals filed in relation to the governorship dispute in both states, indicating that it will resume sitting by 3 pm to deliver its judgment.

Lalong and Abubakar are currently sited in the court’s gallery, awaiting the court’s resumption, while Mohammed, who equally stepped out when the court suspended proceedings, just strolled back into the court room.

