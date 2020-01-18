W. Africa Crude-Nigerian OSPs, programmes emerge

LONDON, Jan 17 – Spot trade was subdued on Friday

as traders awaited allocations following the release of the

latest Angolan loading programme.

NIGERIA

* Nigeria’s NNPC lowered February official selling prices

(OSPs) for Bonny Light crude to dated Brent plus 232 cents per

barrel from 251 cents in January and Qua Iboe to 237 cents from

266 cents per barrel.

* A large glut of over 35 cargoes remain for export in

January and February, and despite extremely sluggish trading in

the run-up to the OSPs and for much of the last trading cycles,

the official prices far outstrip offer prices for many grades.

* The NNPC set the prompt price for Okono crude at dated

Brent plus $2.50, though an a cargo for the grade has been

offered by Vitol on the Platts window for $1.35.

* The OSPs for February and January are considered by some

market players to be disconnected from the reality of market

backwardation and higher shipping costs which have discouraged

buying.

* Eight cargoes from the Qua Iboe stream will be exported in

February, four assigned to Exxon and four to the NNPC.

* Four cargoes are set for export from the Erha stream, two

from Yoho and two of Zafiro from Equatorial Guinea.

ANGOLA

* Production started at ENI’s Agogo oilfield offshore

Angola at 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) and output is expected to

rise to 20,000 bpd in the coming months.

* A small handful of cargoes remain for export in February

after March programmes emerged on Thursday.

* The overhang is slightly smaller than in previous months

as demand for some heavier sweet grades remained robust and

price markdowns belatedly attracted buyers.

RELATED NEWS

*China’s crude oil throughput rose to a record high in 2019

following the start-up of two mega-refineries, official data

showed, with December posting the highest daily run-rate on

record.

* Eni wins licence in Namibe Basin offshore Angola

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...