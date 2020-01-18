Reports of my sack is fake news – Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah says he has not been sacked as the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district.

Ubah, in a telephone interview with PUNCH in Abuja, on Friday, said the FCT Court only refused to vacate its earlier ruling, which had since been faulted on the grounds of jurisdiction.

He explained that Justice Bello Kawu ruled on an application to vacate an earlier judgement of the court on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction and asked the parties to proceed to the Appeal Court.

He said, “The reports of my sacking from the Senate is not correct. I remain the substantive Senator representing Anambra South.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...