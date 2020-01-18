Buhari Congratulates Akande At 81

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
127

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, on his birthday and wishing him long years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The president’s congratulatory message on the occasion of Akande’s 81st birthday was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President joined all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun, family and associates of the elder statesman in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects

He congratulated the former governor of Osun for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist and former premier of Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in advocating free education, health care and entrepreneurship, and following up with counselling of leaders on the same path.

According to the president, Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels and setting a good precedent in leadership.
Loading…
– Advertisement –

Buhari prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.

SHARE
Previous articleList Of Gov. Uzodinma’s First Appointments
Next articleAtiku proposes committee to review 2019 elections
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.