Uzodinma makes first appointments

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has made the first set of appointments into key offices of his cabinet.

He appointed his Campaign Director Chief Cosmas Iwu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He also named the former state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Nnamdi Anyaehie as the Chief of Staff.

The Governor also appointed C.O.C Akaolisa, Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney general of the State.

The new Chief Press Secretary(CPS) is Oguike Nwachukwu.

