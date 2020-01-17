Obaseki condoles with Hon. Omosede Adenomo over mother’s death

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of former Vice Chairman, Ovia South West Local Government Area, Hon. Omosede Adenomo, over the passing of her mother, Madam Rosemary Egbenayaloben Adenomo.

In a statement, the governor noted, “On behalf of Government and the people of Edo State, I write to commiserate with you and the entire family of Late Chief Osunde and Chief Dr. Adenomo Igbinoghene on the passing on to glory of your beloved mother, Madam Rosemary Egbenayaloben Adenomo, aged 96 years.”

He stated, “While her physical presence would be greatly missed, we have every reason to thank God Almighty for her remarkable life of love and service.”

Obaseki added, “Please be assured of my prayers for God to console the entire family and accept her soul onto eternal rest.”

