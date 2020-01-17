Buhari greets Chief Emeka Anyaoku at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 87th birthday.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, joined Anyaoku’s family and friends to celebrate his exemplary life of dedication to God, country and humanity.

He congratulated the renowned diplomat for the many years of national and international service.

He also commended Anyaoku’s efforts in “always projecting Nigeria to the world, and ensuring that the world comes to terms with the position of the country on global issues’’.

The President extolled the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth’s statesmanship and unwavering conviction on the unity of the country.

Buhari said posterity would remember his regular encouragement of Nigerian leaders to follow the path of honour in making sacrifices that would secure the future of the country.

He believed his discipline and humility was further demonstrated in his acceptance to serve in his community as the “Ichie Adazie Obosi’’ where he was fully involved in mobilizing for civic responsibilities and promotion of positive cultural values.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Anyaoku longer life, good health and more strength to keep using his wealth of experience to serve the country.

