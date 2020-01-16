Nigeria producing 1.774 mln barrels of crude per day – minister

ABUJA, Jan 16 – Nigeria is currently producing 1.774 million barrels of crude oil per day, its oil minister Timipre Sylva said on Thursday, above an estimate given by state oil firm NNPC in November of 1.6 million-1.7 million bpd.

An NNPC official said in November that the country would continue to comply with OPEC output cuts. The group of more than 20 producers agreed last month to increase their targeted output cut to 1.7 million bpd.

“Today Nigeria is producing according to OPEC 1.774 million bpd,” Sylva told a media briefing in Abuja.

Sylva said he was working to get a long-delayed petroleum industry bill passed within the second quarter, and planned to conduct a bid round for major oil blocks after the oil bill passage.

