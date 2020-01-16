Harrysong proposes to girlfriend

By Akpan Sunday

Music star and entertainer, Harrison Tare Okiri popularly known as Harrysong, has finally shut the doors of bachelorhood as he officially proposed to his long-time lover, Isioma.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner took his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a video of his girlfriend wearing the ring.

The overjoyed singer asserted that, he had found a mother and a wife in her, after he lost his mother many years ago.

He wrote: “I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you

“You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful

“You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold

“You’re my #Isioma“

