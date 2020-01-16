Harrysong proposes to girlfriend

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
62

By Akpan Sunday

Music star and entertainer, Harrison Tare Okiri popularly known as Harrysong, has finally shut the doors of bachelorhood as he officially proposed to his long-time lover, Isioma.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner took his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a video of his girlfriend wearing the ring.

The overjoyed singer asserted that, he had found a mother and a wife in her, after he lost his mother many years ago.

He wrote: “I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you

“You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful

“You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold

“You’re my #Isioma“

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

