APGA leadership tussle: Oye withdraws suit against Njoku

Dr Victor Oye, who dragged Chief Edozie Njoku before an FCT High Court, Jabi, in a leadership tussle suit, on Thursday in a twist notified the court of his intention to discontinue the suit.

The suit was instituted by Oye as the claimant with All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA), and Njoku as defendants.

The leadership tussle of the party between both men was given as the cause of action, as Oye approached the court for his faction as the National chairman of the party to be recognised by law as the legal body.

However, when the matter which was slated for hearing before Justice Charles Agbaza came up, the counsel to the Oye, Victor Agunzi informed the court that at the last sitting, the court adjourned to enable the counsel for first defendant (APGA) sort out the counsel that will represent it in the matter as there were multiple legal representation.

Agunzi further stated that his client after necessary consultation with stakeholders of the party, and in the interest of peace decided to discontinue the suit to allow parties pursue possible reconciliation through the use of internal mechanism within the party.

According to the counsel, ” in the circumstance, we have filed Notice of Discontinuance in order to make progress in the party” he added.

Agunzi also informed the court that the application had been served on the defendants.

The counsel to Njoku, Chile Onyemenam, said he had no objection to the application.

Morris Osakwe and C.N Nwagbo who appeared for AGPA equally did not object to the application.

Osakwe however asserted that he had an application to strike out the suit on term that the order of interlocutory injunction made by the court against Njoku made on June 24,2019 be vacated.

Agbaza in his ruling said ” having carefully listened to the submission of counsel to the claimant to discontinue the suit, I hereby declare that all orders granted by the court in this suit is hereby vacated and the suit is dismissed” the judge concluded.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the party which had two factions conducted parallel congresses on May 31 with Oye emerging as its national chairman for the congress held in Akwa, Anambra State, while the Owerri faction on its part produced Njoku as its national chairman.

This development led to Oye dragging the defendants before the court praying for some declarations, orders and reliefs.

The plantiff therefore sought amongst other reliefs, a perpetual injunction restraining Njoku from parading himself as National Chairman.

He also sought for an order of the court restraining APGA from recognising Njoku as Its National Chairman until the substantive suit was determined. (NAN)

