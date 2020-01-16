2020 UTME: JAMB suspends registration in 243 centres

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the current registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 243 centres across the country.

The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, stated this yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the suspension of the registration in the affected centres is to allow the board conduct a third-party recruitment examination on January 16.

“The reason for the suspension of the exercise in the 243 centres nationwide by the board is that the centres are likely going to be used for third-party recruitment examination and we do not want to create any overcrowding.

“However, the registration will resume again in those centres nationwide on January 17.

“The board regrets any inconvenience the suspension might have caused the candidates,” he said.

Benjamin added that the list of the affected centres was on the board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng.

NAN reports that the registration of candidates for this year’s Computer- Based Test (CBT) commenced nationwide on January 13, 2020.

