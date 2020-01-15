This is what China agreed to buy from the US in the phase one trade deal

China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years as part of the “phase one” trade deal.
The additional purchases will come on top of the 2017 U.S. export numbers.
The composition of that additional $200 billion is as follows:
- Manufactured goods: $32.9 billion in 2020, $44.8 billion in 2021
- Agricultural goods: $12.5 billion in 2020, $19.5 billion in 2021
- Energy goods: $18.5 billion in 2020, $33.9 billion in 2021
- Services: $12.8 billion in 2020, $25.1 billion in 2021
Manufactured goods include industrial equipment, electric equipment, pharmaceutical products, vehicles and optical instruments. Agricultural products include oilseeds, meats, cereals, cotton and seafood.
Digging deeper, China agreed to purchase a variety of good from each major industry, including but not limited the following:
Finer detail, such as the exact value of specific farm purchases (such as soybeans or pork) promised by China over the next two years, could not be ascertained.