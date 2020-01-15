This is what China agreed to buy from the US in the phase one trade deal

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
129

China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years as part of the “phase one” trade deal.

The additional purchases will come on top of the 2017 U.S. export numbers.

The composition of that additional $200 billion is as follows:

  • Manufactured goods: $32.9 billion in 2020, $44.8 billion in 2021
  • Agricultural goods: $12.5 billion in 2020, $19.5 billion in 2021
  • Energy goods: $18.5 billion in 2020, $33.9 billion in 2021
  • Services: $12.8 billion in 2020, $25.1 billion in 2021
CH 20200115_phase_one_trade_commitments_china.png

Manufactured goods include industrial equipment, electric equipment, pharmaceutical products, vehicles and optical instruments. Agricultural products include oilseeds, meats, cereals, cotton and seafood.

Digging deeper, China agreed to purchase a variety of good from each major industry, including but not limited the following:

one time use 200115 Franck EC

Finer detail, such as the exact value of specific farm purchases (such as soybeans or pork) promised by China over the next two years, could not be ascertained.

SHARE
Previous articleEFCC arraigns ex-Kwara board chair, others for alleged fraud
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.