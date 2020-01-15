PDP must accept supreme court’s ruling on Imo guber election – Atiku

A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said since the Supreme Court is final, the party must accept its judgment on the elections in Imo State.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Mr Abubakar’s party, the PDP, described the judgment as a sad commentary on Nigeria’s democratic order.

But the party’s presidential candidate at the 2019 general elections said, “the Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.”

“I solidarise with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger,” said Mr Abubakar.

“I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life,” the PDP presidential candidate, said.

Atiku Abubakar

Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.

Abuja

15th January 2020

