Local Stock Market Dips by 0.75% on Sustained Profit Taking

; NITTY for 1 Month Maturity Moderates to 2.92% amid Renewed Bullish Activity…

The Nigerian equities market further closed in red territory as the NSE All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.75% amid sustained profit taking activity.

Also, the Exchange recorded 17 losers as against 11 gainers; consequently, the year to date gain of the NSE ASI slid to 8.27% from 9.09%.

Similarly, most of the sub-sector gauges closed southwards: NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices moderated by 0.21%, 0.21%, 0.11% and 1.30% respectively.

Specifically, investors booked profit on shares of MTN, BUACEMENT, UACN and Access Bank even as market activity slowed.

Total volume and value of stocks traded today further dwindled by 46.00% and 56.49% to 0.36 billion units and N2.83 billion.

Elsewhere, NITTY moderated for most maturities on sustained bullish activity, especially 1Month yield which crashed to 2.92%; also, NIBOR declined for all tenor buckets amid renewed financial liquidity ease.

In the bonds market, the values of OTC FGN bonds moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

