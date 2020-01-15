JUST IN: Ihedioha remains Imo state governor as S/Court stands down Uzodinma’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has stood down the appeal challenging the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State for judgement.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and presiding Justice of a seven member panel of Justices of the apex court, Justice Ibrahim Mohammad stood down the appeal for judgment shortly after counsel representing parties in the appeal adopted their written statements as brief of their arguments in the appeal.

The appeal was filed by candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his party, APGA, and is praying the apex court to sack Ihedioha from office over alleged act of irregularities and non compliance with the electoral laws which according to the appeallants marred the credibility of the election.

While the appeallants urged the apex court to allow the appeal and set aside the declaration of Ihedioha as winner of the governorship poll in Imo State, the respondents however urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

After listening to their submissions for and against the appeal, the CJN said, “Appeal is stood down for Judgment”.

Details later.

