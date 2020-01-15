Imo state guber crisis: No Certificate of Return for Uzodinma, Because He wasnt duly elected -INEC insists

By
Godwin Okafor
-
0
110

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not issue to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma Certificate of Return as duly elected governor of Imo State until it is served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court Judgment.

The Supreme Court, Tuesday, sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo governor and declared Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the April 2019 governorship election.

According to the Commission, it is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgment and until that is done, it cannot issue Uzodinma the Certificate of Return.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC National Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in a statement, “the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court Judgment, therefore we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”.

He, however, observed that the non-issuance of the CoR cannot derail the swearing-in ceremony of the Imo governor.

The Commission does not act based on newspaper publications, we’ve always obeyed Court judgments but until we are served with the Certified True Copy of the judgment we cannot release the CoR.

SHARE
Previous articleMozambique leader Nyusi sworn as president in despite opposition boycott
Next articleNigeria begins 7.5 % VAT hike
Godwin Okafor
http://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.