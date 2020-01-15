EFCC arraigns ex-Kwara board chair, others for alleged fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned the immediate past chair of the Kwara state Scholarship Board, Hajia Fatimah Yusuf before the state High Court for alleged bursary fraud.

Others are Fatai Lamidi and Stephen Ajewole.

The count against the defendants reads: “That you, Fatimah Yusuf ( While being the Chairman, Kwara State Scholarship Board), Fatai Lamidi (While being the Executive Secretary Kwara State Scholarship Board) and Ajewole Stephen (while being the Accountant, Kwara State Scholarship Board) between the months of November 2018 and May 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, while acting in that capacity and entrusted with N50,000,000.00 ( fifty million naira) for the payment of 2018 bursary awards to 10,000 Students who are indigens of Kwara State, dishonestly disposed of #6,269,950 out of the above sum in violation of the direction of law prescribing the mode the trust is to be discharged, thereby committed criminal breach of trust punishable under section 315 of the same law.

Read Also; Mompha hid N32.9bn transactions from govt for 25 months – Witness

“That you Fatimah Yusuf (While being the Chairman, Kwara State Scholarship Board) , Fatai Lamidi ( While being the Executive Secretary Kwara State Scholarship board) Ajewole Stephen ( While being the Accountant, Kwara State Scholarship board) between the months of November 2018 and May 2019 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, while acting in that capacity fraudulently used as genuine forged documents of accounts titled ‘ List of 2018 bursary award payment vouchers’ which you knew to be forged and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 366 of the penal code and punishable under section 364 of the same law.”

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge levelled against them by the anti-graft body.

Prosecuting counsel, Blessing Akinsola said that “we have a seven-count charge dated 21st of December 2019, we pray this honourable court to accept the charge and allow it to be read to all the defendants ”

Counsel to the defendants, Isau Saka and Y.O Ahmed did not oppose the application but urged the judge to grant them bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Presiding judge Sikiru Oyinloye granted the defendants bail with N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the defendants to submit their travel documents to the Court.

He then adjourned case till 26th of February 2020 for commencement of trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...