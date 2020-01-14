Sad commentary on Nigeria’s democracy, PDP says over Supreme Court ruling on Imo Guber Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election was a very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

The Party through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

The PDP stated that it is at lost and that most Nigerians do not understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

“The party says it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.

“The people of Imo state are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.

“Moreover, all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, under Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP administration in the state are now heavily jeopardized,” it said.

The party further said the mournful and despondent ambience that pervades Imo state is a loud testimony that the judgment did not reflect the expectation of the people of the state, as was expressed at the polls.

It however noted that “the judgment of the Supreme Court is final, but that the PDP and its stakeholders should remain united and calm.”

The party however insist that it will take further drastic steps after further instruction from the national leadership on the very sad development.

