Phillips Consulting Tasks FG on Talent Management, Technology Adoption

Phillips Consulting, (pcl.), one of the leading consulting firms in Africa has advised the Federal Ministry of Interior and other government agencies under the ministry, to embrace talent development, technology and teamwork in order to deliver the federal government’s promise of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2023.

The statement was made during the Ministry of Interior retreat in Osun State, that was facilitated by pcl recently

During the retreat, a statement quoted the Managing Director, pcl, Mr. Robert Taiwo, to have said only talent development, deployment of technology and teamwork among the staff across the ministries and agencies of government, could deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise in 2019 by 2023.

According to him, “The retreat was designed to generate innovative strategies, policies and programmes for reforming Nigeria’s internal security agencies, thus enabling them to further address the challenge of insecurity in the country.”

Taiwo added, “There was significant focus on how the Ministry will execute the projects and programmes that will deliver the mandate.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the company, Mr. Funso Phillips in his paper, “The Case for Change and Impact on Human and Capital Development,” said, the key factors to drive performance within the public sector include adoption of innovative funding models to address the perennial challenge of insufficient funds.

Phillips added, “Digital transformation deployment will aid improved service delivery as well as improved systems for managing talent, which constitutes the core of the agencies’ delivery capacity.”

He stressed the importance of character over competence, while recommending that leadership of the Ministry, CDCFISB Board and Paramilitary agencies, should ensure that their people were given the best training and development adequately empowered and appropriately deployed.

Continuing, Taiwo, while providing insight into strategic project failure said, “Government project fails due to the fact agencies of government focus on cost increment and scope creep.”

He explained the power of purpose and how it was important for the presidential mandate and its underlying rationale to be shared across all facets of the ministry and its supporting agencies.

He clarified the need for urgency in a fast-changing world, just as he described the importance of governance, key performance indicators and identifying funding sources for the entire project lifecycle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...