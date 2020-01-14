Investors Take Profit as Local Stock Market Declines by 1.18%

Godwin Okafor
As NITTY Falls for All Maturities Tracked amid Renewed Bullish Activity…

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) closed southwards, printing 1.18% as investors eventually took profit to halt the eleven consecutive days of bullish activity in the market.

The Exchange recorded 23 losers as against 13 gainers as investors experienced the first bearish activity in the year 2020.

Hence, the year to date gain of the NSE ASI moderated to 9.09% from 10.40%. All the five sub-sectors closed in red zone: NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices fell by 1.07%, 2.03%, 1.65%, 0.19% and 0.29% respectively.

As investors took profit on the shares of MTN, DANGCEM, NB and UBA – paying less amounts to acquire more units – total value of stocks traded tumbled by 23.77% to N6.52 billion.

Elsewhere, NITTY fell for all maturities on renewed bullish activity; however, NIBOR further moved northwards for all tenor buckets amid sustained financial liquidity strain.

In the bonds market, the values of OTC FGN bonds remained flattish for most of the maturities tracked.

Godwin Okafor
http://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

