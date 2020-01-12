Police department deploy 1,000 officers ahead Sokoto Gov Supreme Court ruling

By Adamu Suleiman

No fewer than 1000 police personnel, including plain clothed officials, have been deployed by the Sokoto Police command across Sokoto ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling on the appeal by the Sokoto state governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Sokoto on the 2019 general and rerun .

The development was disclosed Sunday in Sokoto by the Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Kaoje.

He said the measure was to ensure peace reigns before and after the hearing.

Ka’oje explained that the command would focus on the Sokoto metropolis and its environs as well as on some strategic locations within their environs.

” We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby , round the clock, 24/7. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace .

” We will leave no stone upturned in keeping the State safe and secure , for all the law abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses,” the Police boss assured.

He vowed the strategy would be maintained until further notice , in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert .

He further expressed delight that zero-violence was witnessed during last Friday’s Congregational prayers across the state .

” The massive deployment of our officers and men has by the special grace of God, paid off and we will not relent in our efforts .

” This is to ward off any unpatriotic persons from breaching the peace, as well as the unrepentant criminals ,” the CP, added .

Sokoto had dragged Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) before the Supreme Court over his reelection.

He challenged the judgements of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and that of the Appeal Court that all dismissed his petitions, for lack of merit.

The Tribunal and Appeal Court had dismissed APC’s petition for lacking in merits on the 2nd of October and 22 of November, 2019, respectively.

