Edo 2020: PDP must take advantage of APC crisis to recapture state – Dokpesi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has said that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), is an opportunity for the PDP to recapture the state.

Dopkesi stated this on Friday in Agenebode, Etsako East local government area of the state during PDP stakeholders’ meeting titled ‘AFEMAI Declaration’ programme for the party.

Dokpesi said, “the All Progressives Congress in the state is in tartars, hence a great opportunity for the PDP in the state.

He said the Afemai Declaration’ will feature presentation of awards to deserving members of the party, adding that it is one of the programmes of the Edo North Senatorial District to rally members of the PDP in the zone.

According to him, PDP stakeholders of the party in the district will tour to the six local government in the area to interact with the party members at the grassroot. He however advocated for all-accomodating party structure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...