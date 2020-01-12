BREAKING: JAMB suspends NIN registration for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as prerequisite for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

Candidates would now resort to the previous system. ADVERTISEMENT JAMB disclosed this on its twitter handle on Saturday morning.

The message read: “NIN is suspended for 2020 registration. Candidates are to only send names to 55019 to create profile.

No need for NI for 2020 registration.” It did not however, give any reason for its change of mind after previously insisting that candidates must get a NIN before being admitted to sit for the examination.

The examination body had, on Friday night instructed candidates to go to NIMC enrollment centres all over the country on Saturday (today) for their registration.

“All NIMC enrollment centers in Abuja, kano and Lagos and Enugu, will open on Saturday 11th January, 2020 to enroll UTME /DE Candidates ONLY.

“Candidates should come along with their school means of Identification and required documents for the NIN enrollment exercise,” the message on JAMB twitter handle read.

