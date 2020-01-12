BREAKING: Corps member commits suicide in Kogi

A serving corps member from Kogi State, Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, has committed suicide. Miss Bolufemi was said to have died after drinking two bottles of “snippers”, a lethal insecticide.

The lady, who hailed from Ijumu in Kogi State, was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

She was a Batch C Youth Corps Member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South local government council of Akwa-Ibom State. She was said to have committed suicide on Friday, leaving behind a suicide note, saying “life is not worth Living”.

The suicide note read thus, “I did this because I see nothing worth living.

“Mummy, I love you. Daddy I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys”.

Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo’s suicide note A family member, Funke Ajayi, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said everyone was in deep shock.

According to her, the deceased has never shown any sign of depression in the past, neither were there indications of despair lately. She said the late Princess was her usual cheerful self a day before the incident.

