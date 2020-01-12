Bayelsa governorship: APC rejects Court of Appeal ruling

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena, has hailed the Court of Appeal ruling, which struck out the case of former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, challenging the candidacy of the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon.

Nabena, who spoke with journalists on Saturday in Abuja shortly after the appeal court ruling, said the ruling was an affirmation that the APC’s Direct Primaries were credible and transparent.

He said it was an indication that the process reflected the wish of APC members on who should be the party’s governorship candidate.

Nabena, who called on Bayelsans to rally around and support the incoming administration of Chief Lyon, also congratulated the APC on the appeal court’s overwhelming affirmation of Chief Lyon’s candidature. “The Court of Appeal, in delivering its verdict, has sided with party members and defended their votes which they overwhelmingly gave Chief David Lyon to move Bayelsa state to the Next Level.

“While Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has a legitimate right to contest the outcome of the Direct Primaries through legal means, it is now clear through the appeal court ruling that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri had no case ab initio.

“I now call on all who mean well for our dear Bayelsans to rally around and support the incoming administration of Chief David Lyon whose campaign development blueprint, when implemented, will deliver home grown inititiatives to ensure progress, peace and stability of the state and indeed the Niger Delta,” the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...