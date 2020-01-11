Tribunal to decide on Lyon, Lokpobiri crisis on January 11

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will on January 11 deliver judgement on the case between a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Bayelsa State-elect, Chief David Lyon.

The court had on Wednesday reserved judgement on appeals filed by both parties following the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Lokpobiri has been on a running legal battle against Lyon and the All Progressives Congress (APC) insisting that he and not Lyon won the governorship primary election in the state.

The parties in the matter including Lokpobiri, were however shocked when the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Jane Inyang in a controversial judgement delivered two days to the last year November 16 election held that the APC had no candidate for the poll

Dissatisfied that the lower court went beyond his prayers that he should be declared the authentic candidate of the APC for the poll, Lokpobiri and his lawyers filed their appeal.

Also, unsatisfied with the lower court’s judgement, Lyon and the APC approached the court of appeal.

Both parties adopted their written addresses and argued their petitions before a three-man panel of the court.

It was, however, gathered that the court fixed the judgement on Saturday at 10am.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...