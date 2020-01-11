Tribunal to decide on Lyon, Lokpobiri crisis on January 11

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
206

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will on January 11 deliver judgement on the case between a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Bayelsa State-elect, Chief David Lyon.

The court had on Wednesday reserved judgement on appeals filed by both parties following the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Lokpobiri has been on a running legal battle against Lyon and the All Progressives Congress (APC) insisting that he and not Lyon won the governorship primary election in the state.

The parties in the matter including Lokpobiri, were however shocked when the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Jane Inyang in a controversial judgement delivered two days to the last year November 16 election held that the APC had no candidate for the poll

Dissatisfied that the lower court went beyond his prayers that he should be declared the authentic candidate of the APC for the poll, Lokpobiri and his lawyers filed their appeal.

Also, unsatisfied with the lower court’s judgement, Lyon and the APC approached the court of appeal.

Both parties adopted their written addresses and argued their petitions before a three-man panel of the court.

It was, however, gathered that the court fixed the judgement on Saturday at 10am.

SHARE
Previous articleMasked armed men in military uniform storm seminary school, kidnap four
Next articleBuhari needs to regionalise to promote resources control – Umeh
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.