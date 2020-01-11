TCN says Nigeria may attain 20,000MW electricity transmission capacity by 2023

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday, hinted that the country’s electricity transmission capacity will hit 20,000 megawatts (MW) in the next three years.

While the current capacity stands at about 8,100MW but in real term, only an average 4,00WM is wheeled to consumers, Managing Director of TCN, Usman Mohammed, had earlier told journalists that Nigeria can achieve a wheeling capacity of 10,000MW by July this year.

Speaking in Abuja on the capacity that would be realised by implementing the Transmission, Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) policy of the company, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the agency has energised another brand new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer installed in Ogba Transmission Substation, Lagos State.

“TCN is religiously implementing the Transmission, Rehabilitation, and Expansion Programme (TREP) under which the capacity of the company will be expanded to 20,000MW by 2023,” Mba said in a release.

Although there is a need for commensurate distribution capability to improve supply of electricity to consumers, Mba noted that the new transformer, which was installed under the supervision of TCN’s engineers has increased the capacity of the substation from 165MVA to 265MVA.

“Prior to the installation of the 100MVA power transformer, Ogba Substation had a total of two (2) units of 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers, and one unit of 45MVA 132/33kV mobile power transformer. To ensure optimal utilisation of the newly installed power transformer, a brand new switchyard made up of 132kV, 33kV and three number 33kV feeders were equally installed and commissioned,” she disclosed.

She said the increase in the substation’s capacity from 165MVA to 265MVA, means that the substation has more bulk electricity available for Ikeja Disco to take to its customers within Ikeja Industrial Area, Ogba – Ijaiye, Agege Pen Cinema, Mangoro Cement, Ojodu and Ifako-Ijaiye areas of Lagos State.

Mba added that to optimise the capacity of the newly-inaugurated 100MVA at Ogba and other substations feeding Ikeja DisCo, TCN imported high capacity conductors, and would soon conclude on the re-conducting contract that would expand the transmission lines under IKEDC to double the current capacity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...