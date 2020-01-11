Spain Based Nollywood Actress Jennifer Omole Dies

Barely a week into the New Year, the Nigerian film industry Nollywood has been hit by a tragedy with the death of a fast-rising Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole.

It was gathered that the 33-year-old entertainer passed on in Spain on January 3rd and was buried the next evening at Villarejo de Salvanes, Madrid.

Fellow Nollywood star, Uche Ogbodo, took to social media to make the announcement of the death of Omole.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 5th, Ogbodo disclosed that news of the death of the Spain based late actress.

Sharing the photo of a burning candle in tribute to the late Omole who hailed from Edo State, Ogbodo wrote:

On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl 🙏🙏🙏.

Omole’s manager, Eddyjoe Benson also paid a tribute to the actress with a Facebook writing:

“I Don’t Know What To Say…. Or Write. I Wanna Say Rest In Peace (RIP) My Boss, Jennifer Omole. Working with you made me realize that there are still good people out there. Working with you gave me the level of exposure on how to sell movies to Africa Magic etc…

Rest on I can’t question God”.

Prior to demise, Omole was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Spain chapter.

The late Omole spent most of her time in Spain where she was based although her friends revealed that she recently moved to the United Kingdom where she premiered her film, “Stolen Vow.”

Stolen Vow also had Spain ad Switzerland premieres and had Ogbodo and the late actress as executive producers.

Omolo appeared in other films including a lead role in ‘Adamu and Eva’, a film shot in Spain.

