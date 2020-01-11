Schneider Electric Donates Premium Solar Inverter To Lagos Foundation

By anene Peters

Leading Nigeria’s energy giant, Schneider Electric, in partnership with JustStandOut and Bolamark Engineering, has presented a premium solar inverter solution to Hearts of Gold children’s Hospice in Lagos

.The donation was parts of activities aimed at supporting global movement to promote giving, and a commitment to helping others in Nigerians.

The giving day tagged Giving Tuesday, is the movement that symbolizes the international day of charitable giving

The Project Coordinator, Mr. Isaac Adeleke explained that the action was an integral part of the Schneider Sustainability Impact, Schneider Electric’s global aim of ensuring that all can benefit from safe, reliable and clean energy while acting towards inclusive growth.

According to him, the 2018 Giving Tuesday involved the company’s employees in 40 countries of the world.

Adeleke said, “Giving Tuesday serves as a platform to transform and give back to our community. This solar solution will improve the quality of lives of the children and their care takers. Let’s spread the joy this holiday season by giving back.”

He further added that charity programme was first celebrated on November 27th, 2018 in the countries where Schneider Electric operates.

At the event, which was held at the premises of Hearts of Gold, Schneider Electric was represented by Head of Building BU Sales, Mr. Mojola Ola, while JustStandOut, Bolamark Engineering and Hearts of Gold were represented by Mr. Joseph Inyang; Alhaji Bola Azeez and Mrs. Adedoyin respectively.

Strengthened by 20 years of experience, the Schneider Electric Foundation wants to highlight the involvement of its employees; Giving Tuesday is the perfect illustration of this philosophy held by the Foundation”, the programme coordinator added.

In 2018, the Foundation ran more than 100 projects, supported 200,000 young people, counted 1,665 days of volunteering and led 1,591 skills sponsorship programs.

