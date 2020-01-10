MTN Group share price jumps as Nigeria withdraws $2bln tax demand

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
177

LAGOS, Jan 10 – Nigeria’s attorney general has withdrawn a $2 billion tax demand against South African telecoms giant MTN Group, a closely watched case that critics said damaged Nigeria’s appeal to foreign investors.

In a letter filed with the Nigerian stock exchange, MTN said the government had decided to drop its case and refer the issue to tax and customs authorities “with a view to resolving contentious issues.”

“We are very pleased with the decision of the (attorney general) and we commend him for his wisdom,” MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Ferdi Moolman said in a statement.

Shares in MTN Group rose by more than 4% after the announcement. Nigeria is its biggest market, with roughly 60 million users.

Attorney General Abubakar Malami had ruled that the firm owed taxes relating to the import of equipment and payments to foreign suppliers from 2007 to 2017. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

MTN, whose local unit listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange last year, has said it would sell more shares to the public and increase local ownership once the tax row is resolved.

SHARE
Previous articleLagos plans N97 billion credit as debt hits N39.6 billion
Next articleNigeria Unveils $732 Million Broadband Project to Diversify Economy from Oil
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.