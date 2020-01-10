Lagos begins hajj medical screening

Lagos State Government has urged intending pilgrims to begin the compulsory pre-hajj medical screening.

The screening, it said, was designed to ascertain their medical status.

The State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Secretary, Mr. Rahman Ishola, spoke after a strategic meeting with representatives of the medical directors of the six designated state-owned general hospitals approved for the exercise

The hospitals are the Lagos General Hospital, Lagos Island; Alimosho General Hospital, Igando; Badagry General Hospital; Epe General Hospital; Ikorodu General Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Ishola stated that the pre-hajj screening became necessary and compulsory for all the intending pilgrims to fulfil the requirements of Hajj exercise before they embark on the hajj exercise.

He warned them not to patronise quacks, saying that any result emanating from unrecognised hospital would be rejected.

Ishola said the initial deposit for the hajj is N1.3 million.

He urged the intending pilgrims to make payment before the end of March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...