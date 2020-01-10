Lagos begins hajj medical screening

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
115

Lagos State Government has urged intending pilgrims to begin the compulsory pre-hajj medical screening.

The screening, it said, was designed to ascertain their medical status.

The State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Secretary, Mr. Rahman Ishola, spoke after a strategic meeting with representatives of the medical directors of the six designated state-owned general hospitals approved for the exercise

The hospitals are the Lagos General Hospital, Lagos Island; Alimosho General Hospital, Igando; Badagry General Hospital; Epe General Hospital; Ikorodu General Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Ishola stated that the pre-hajj screening became necessary and compulsory for all the intending pilgrims to fulfil the requirements of Hajj exercise before they embark on the hajj exercise.

He warned them not to patronise quacks, saying that any result emanating from unrecognised hospital would be rejected.

Ishola said the initial deposit for the hajj is N1.3 million.

He urged the intending pilgrims to make payment before the end of March.

SHARE
Previous articleOgun Assembly confirms transition committees for 19 councils
Next articleISIS backed Boko Haram militants kidnaps 7 travellers near Nigeria’s Maiduguri
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.