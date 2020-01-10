Chaos hit Oyo govt as ‘battle for minimum wage payment thickens

Oyo State chapter of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) on Thursday said the agitation for the minimum wage in the state is not over despite the assurance of payment by Governor Seyi Makinde.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier in the week promised the implementation of the new national minimum wage for the state’s workers.

Speaking in an interview with NAN on the matter, the state Chairman of NUT, Mr Adedoyin Samson, said the news of the implementation was a welcome development.
Read Also: No Oyo worker will earn below N30,000, says Makinde

He said: “We are happy about the first step, which is that, the least worker in Oyo State will earn minimum of N30, 000, but we are yet to agree on consequential adjustments for other levels.

“I and other members of NUT and as a matter of fact, the NLC, do not have any doubt in the ability of the governor to effect the full Implementation as agreed by the national body of NLC and the Federal government.

“As I speak with you, the 21-man committee set up to discuss the consequential adjustments platform are meeting and until we have an agreement on that, we can say the struggle is over.”

